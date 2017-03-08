357 Ohio governments violated public records law in 2016, auditor says
Officials in hundreds of Ohio cities, villages, school districts and other local governments did not receive public records training or follow other parts of Ohio's public records law requirements, according to Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's office. State auditors issued 414 public records-related citations to 357 public entities in 2016, based on information collected during that year's audits.
