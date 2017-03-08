357 Ohio governments violated public ...

357 Ohio governments violated public records law in 2016, auditor says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Officials in hundreds of Ohio cities, villages, school districts and other local governments did not receive public records training or follow other parts of Ohio's public records law requirements, according to Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's office. State auditors issued 414 public records-related citations to 357 public entities in 2016, based on information collected during that year's audits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bobcats, even cougars, could be on prowl in Ohi... (Feb '08) 23 hr Canning fool 78
Information please (Jun '15) Sat Wendy 18
News Anti-Donald Trump protesters hurt their own cau... Mar 9 Mikey 4
News Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h... Mar 2 Trump your President 6
News Dems Should Have Candidates At All Levels Acros... Mar 2 Black Ted 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Ohio Attorney Genera... (Oct '14) Mar 2 Road king 13
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Mar 1 nanny and the pro... 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC