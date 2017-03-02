3 Teens Accused In Dozens Of Ohio Rob...

3 Teens Accused In Dozens Of Ohio Robberies, Carjackings

Authorities in Ohio say a 14-year-old alleged ringleader and two other teenagers have been arrested in connection with dozens of aggravated robberies and carjackings in Cleveland, including one case in which a woman and her 7-year-old son were held at gunpoint.

Chicago, IL

