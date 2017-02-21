Worker trapped in baler dies at Ohio recycling facility
Authorities say a 24-year-old man died after becoming trapped in a baler machine while working at a recycling facility in northeastern Ohio. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the man's death early Wednesday morning at the facility in Akron.
