Woman charged with sex crime against ...

Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Police Detective Andy Bath says Fultz gave a 100-year-old patient a simulated lap dance in December at The Commons of Providence in Sandusky. Staci Lehmkuhl, the facility's Executive Director, says she learned of the incident on Feb. 12. She released this statement: "On February 12, the Executive Director at the center learned of an incident involving a staff member making inappropriate comments and gestures to a resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test Tue rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Mon Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Feb 18 Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Feb 18 Jackie 2
Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio Feb 18 west coast 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC