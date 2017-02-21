Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient
Police Detective Andy Bath says Fultz gave a 100-year-old patient a simulated lap dance in December at The Commons of Providence in Sandusky. Staci Lehmkuhl, the facility's Executive Director, says she learned of the incident on Feb. 12. She released this statement: "On February 12, the Executive Director at the center learned of an incident involving a staff member making inappropriate comments and gestures to a resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pridestaff drug test
|Tue
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Mon
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|Feb 18
|west coast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC