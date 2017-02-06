Woman captive for decade hopes new TV role helps the missing
Amanda Berry, on the anniversary of her escape from a Cleveland home where she and two others were held captive for a decade, is honored at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's annual Hope Awards dinner in Washington. Cleveland television station WJW-TV announced Sunday that Berry will host daily segments publicizing other missing-persons cases.
