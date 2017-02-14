With Nation Distracted By Trump, Ohio Republicans Move Against Public Professional Bargaining

As we lovers of the Republic flood our Congressional representatives and U.S. Senators with letters and phone calls objecting to the horror show going on in our nation's capital, busybody Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly are getting to work introducing some truly hurtful legislation in the form of "right to work." It's time they get a taste of the letters and phone calls their friends at the national level are receiving.

