Winter hoots: Looking and listening for owls in Northeast Ohio
Join Lake Erie Nature & Science Center for an up-close look at their resident owls during "Owl Prowl" from 7-9 p.m. Friday. For advance registration, visit lensc.org or call 871-2900.
