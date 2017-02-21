Will a true freshman like Jeffrey Okudah start in Ohio State's...

Ohio State lost three of its starters from its secondary, but Urban Meyer addressed those losses in a big way. Meyer just signed the deepest recruiting class in the history of the program -- on paper -- in February, and of the 19 signees, six were defensive backs: Five-star corner Jeffrey Okudah, five-star cornerback Shaun Wade, four-star safety Isaiah Pryor, four0star corner Marcus Williamson and four-star corner and junior college transfer Kendall Sheffield.

