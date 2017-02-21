Will a true freshman like Jeffrey Oku...

Will a true freshman like Jeffrey Okudah start in Ohio State's...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio State lost three of its starters from its secondary, but Urban Meyer addressed those losses in a big way. Meyer just signed the deepest recruiting class in the history of the program -- on paper -- in February, and of the 19 signees, six were defensive backs: Five-star corner Jeffrey Okudah, five-star cornerback Shaun Wade, four-star safety Isaiah Pryor, four0star corner Marcus Williamson and four-star corner and junior college transfer Kendall Sheffield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ... Sat BizzyBee 2
News Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15) Fri Marlene K 3
News Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o... Feb 23 Frank Rizzo 1
Pridestaff drug test Feb 21 rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Feb 20 Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC