Wife: Ohioan's shooting began with di...

Wife: Ohioan's shooting began with dispute over music, trash

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The wife of a slain central Ohio man says he was fatally shot when he confronted neighbors about frequent loud music from their house and trash thrown in his yard. Nichelle Lillard tells The Columbus Dispatch that her husband, 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert, went across the street Wednesday night, took off his shirt after having words with someone there and was shot by a man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o... Thu Frank Rizzo 1
Pridestaff drug test Feb 21 rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Feb 20 Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Feb 18 Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Feb 18 Jackie 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC