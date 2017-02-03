Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled politically
The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up, much like the Donald Trump campaign did in the swing state. His first two weeks in office spurred demonstrations on a range of issues, starting with women's rallies that drew big crowds including a Cleveland police-estimated 15,000 people and continuing this week with demonstrations against his immigration policies.
