Trump may shrink EPA, but effects in ...

Trump may shrink EPA, but effects in Ohio to be delayed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The president's pick to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is a close ally of the fossil-fuel industry who says that scientific climate-change evidence is "far from settled" and that the agency's staff and budget should be shrunk. In Congress, things are just as unsettled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena... 34 min Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 5 hr Old School the First 116
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... 8 hr Deport Sassy 53
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Feb 12 Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Feb 12 Ronald 8
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... Feb 11 every troll here ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,899,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC