Trial in Ohio officer's slaying delayed until October
The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio policeman has been pushed back again, this time until early October. Herschel Jones III has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the January 2016 slaying of Danville Officer Thomas Cottrell.
