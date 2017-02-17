The redistricting formulas in Ohio th...

The redistricting formulas in Ohio that serve the parties, not the people: Thomas Suddes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ronald Reagan visited Cleveland in May 1980 during his successful bid for the presidency in a year when he carried Ohio by about the same percentage as Donald Trump did in 2016. One big difference? Thomas Suddes writes that in 1980 the percentage of congressional seats won by Republicans was roughly equivalent to the GOP presidential vote; in 2016, Trump took 51.7 percent of the state vote, but 75 percent of congressional seats went to the GOP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) 11 hr Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 22 hr Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Sat Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Sat Jackie 2
Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio Sat west coast 1
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Feb 16 Old School the First 124
News House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena... Feb 16 SirPrize 11
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC