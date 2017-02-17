The redistricting formulas in Ohio that serve the parties, not the people: Thomas Suddes

Ronald Reagan visited Cleveland in May 1980 during his successful bid for the presidency in a year when he carried Ohio by about the same percentage as Donald Trump did in 2016. One big difference? Thomas Suddes writes that in 1980 the percentage of congressional seats won by Republicans was roughly equivalent to the GOP presidential vote; in 2016, Trump took 51.7 percent of the state vote, but 75 percent of congressional seats went to the GOP.

