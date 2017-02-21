The Latest: Spicer talks about anti-M...

The Latest: Spicer talks about anti-Muslim groups, terrorism

13 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

White House press secretary Sean Spicer answered a question about anti-Muslim sentiment with a response about President Donald Trump's desire "to combat radical Islamic terrorism." Spicer had been asked during a Tuesday press briefing about an increase in anti-Muslim groups and whether the president had been forceful in denouncing anti-Muslim sentiment.

