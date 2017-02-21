The Latest: Peru's president discusses wall with Trump
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru says he and President Donald Trump had a "cordial and constructive conversation" during their meeting at the White House. Kuczynski tells reporters after the gathering that he discussed Trump's plans for the construction of a wall along the border between Mexico and the United States.
