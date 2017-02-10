The Daily Briefing: Trump's first pre...

The Daily Briefing: Trump's first presidential visit to Ohio canceled

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Trump's non-public calendar had him traveling to the Youngstown area on Thursday to sign a bill that Republicans believe can help the faltering coal industry. Trump's expected visit to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna in Trumbull County was not publicly announced, but was reported Sunday by the Vindicator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 18 min tragedy 75
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... 32 min Rocky 28
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) 22 hr Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Sun Ronald 8
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... Sat every troll here ... 1
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Feb 9 spytheweb 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC