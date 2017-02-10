The Daily Briefing: Trump's first presidential visit to Ohio canceled
Trump's non-public calendar had him traveling to the Youngstown area on Thursday to sign a bill that Republicans believe can help the faltering coal industry. Trump's expected visit to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna in Trumbull County was not publicly announced, but was reported Sunday by the Vindicator.
