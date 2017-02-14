The best place to find your valentine
The scores placed it in the middle of state rankings. The study included surveys of more than 127,000 adults across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|58 min
|oncemynutzsak
|99
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|49
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|Sbf302
|42
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|Feb 12
|Ronald
|8
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|Feb 11
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC