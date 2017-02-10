Teen shot at school says positive attitude helps him cope
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, law enforcement and emergency personnel wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio. Shooting victim Logan Cole, who required surgery afterward and was hospitalized in Columbus, Ohio, told radio station WBLL in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, he's "feeling pretty good" a month later and is glad to be attending classes and other school activities, the Springfield News-Sun reports.
