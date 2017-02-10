Teen shot at school says positive att...

Teen shot at school says positive attitude helps him cope

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, law enforcement and emergency personnel wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio. Shooting victim Logan Cole, who required surgery afterward and was hospitalized in Columbus, Ohio, told radio station WBLL in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, he's "feeling pretty good" a month later and is glad to be attending classes and other school activities, the Springfield News-Sun reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Thu Old School the First 124
News House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena... Thu SirPrize 11
News The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t... Thu LOCK HIM UP 1
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... Feb 15 Deport Sassy 53
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb 14 They cannot kill ... 1
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Feb 12 Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Feb 12 Ronald 8
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC