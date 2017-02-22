Taxation employee fired after accessi...

Taxation employee fired after accessing personal information of...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An Ohio Department of Taxation examiner has been fired after an investigation found she improperly accessed the confidential personal and tax information of several relatives and acquaintances. A report released today by the office of Inspector General Randall J. Meyer found that Kelly S. Bolen accessed computerized personal information of several people, and herself, dozens of times without a legitimate state business reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test Tue rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Mon Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Feb 18 Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Feb 18 Jackie 2
Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio Feb 18 west coast 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC