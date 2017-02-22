Taxation employee fired after accessing personal information of...
An Ohio Department of Taxation examiner has been fired after an investigation found she improperly accessed the confidential personal and tax information of several relatives and acquaintances. A report released today by the office of Inspector General Randall J. Meyer found that Kelly S. Bolen accessed computerized personal information of several people, and herself, dozens of times without a legitimate state business reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pridestaff drug test
|Tue
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Mon
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|Feb 18
|west coast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC