Suspect in fatal Boston-area bat attack caught in Ohio
BOSTON - Authorities say a man severely beaten in a baseball bat attack near Boston earlier his month has died and a suspect has been apprehended in Ohio.Prosecutors on Thursday say the victim of the Feb. 5 attack in Chelsea, 32-year-old Melvin Cortes, of Everett, died last Saturday.Investigators identified 23-year-old Kamaya Farifaki as a suspect ... (more)
