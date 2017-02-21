Supreme Court won't hear Ohio man's Amish hair-cutting case
In this Oct. 10, 2011, file photo, Samuel Mullet Sr. stands in front of his home in Bergholz, Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, not to review Mullet's conviction as leader of a breakaway group prosecuted for hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in 2011, and serving a nearly 11-year sentence in federal prison in Elkton, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|14 hr
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC