Supreme Court won't hear Ohio man's Amish hair-cutting case

In this Oct. 10, 2011, file photo, Samuel Mullet Sr. stands in front of his home in Bergholz, Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, not to review Mullet's conviction as leader of a breakaway group prosecuted for hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish in 2011, and serving a nearly 11-year sentence in federal prison in Elkton, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.