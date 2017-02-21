Students in Michigan and Ohio retire ...

Students in Michigan and Ohio retire to new homes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Three Western Michigan University graduate students are living alongside 80 senior citizens in a retirement community as part of what's believed to be one of the first such research projects of its kind in the U.S. The occupational therapy students are about a third of the way through the 19 months they'll spend at Clark on Keller Lake in Grand Rapids. The study looks at the impact of isolation and loneliness, aging and stereotypes of retirees by students and vice versa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o... Thu Frank Rizzo 1
Pridestaff drug test Feb 21 rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Feb 20 Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Feb 18 Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Feb 18 Jackie 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC