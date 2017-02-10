Student was shot to death, police say
Police say an Ohio college student whose body was found near a park had been shot, and they are investigating the death as a homicide. Grove City police said Friday that the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.
