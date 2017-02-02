Straight A Grant to assist EHOVE with advanced robotics,...
To expand further on the training it offers for students in the robotics, engineering, STEM and manufacturing career tech programs, EHOVE Career Center has partnered with Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative . This statewide initiative has provided a $500,000 Straight A grant to assist EHOVE with enhancing student training through the latest advanced manufacturing equipment.
