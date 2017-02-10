Statewide bail reform in Ohio being called for
With jails bulging due to the opiate epidemic, county-level officials across the state are calling for the legislature and the Ohio Supreme Court to fix a bail system that is contributing heavily to the overcrowding problem. Both the County Commissioners' Association of Ohio and the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association want to reduce jail populations through the adoption of a revamped system that more accurately assesses the risks that defendants pose to the public.
