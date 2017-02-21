St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School seeks Ohio STEM...
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School in Avon prides itself on being an innovative Catholic school. As it continues to grow its academic credentials, the school is working to earn an official Ohio STEM designation from the Ohio Department of Education .
