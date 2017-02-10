River City Ohio Blues Competition to be held Feb. 17-18
The Blues, Jazz and Folk Music Society will host its 25th annual River City Ohio Blues Competition in Feb. 17-18 at the Lavayette Hotel in downtown Marietta. A total of 12 local and regional blues acts are competing for the chance to perform in an international blues competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|27 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|27
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|3 hr
|out of town now
|71
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Sbf302
|42
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|Sun
|Ronald
|8
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|Sat
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC