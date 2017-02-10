River City Ohio Blues Competition to ...

River City Ohio Blues Competition to be held Feb. 17-18

The Blues, Jazz and Folk Music Society will host its 25th annual River City Ohio Blues Competition in Feb. 17-18 at the Lavayette Hotel in downtown Marietta. A total of 12 local and regional blues acts are competing for the chance to perform in an international blues competition.

