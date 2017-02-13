Recently Released Sex Offender Charge...

Recently Released Sex Offender Charged in Slaying of Ohio Student: Cops

11 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A convicted sex offender who was released from prison just months ago has been charged in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Ohio college student. Grove City police say 29-year-old Brian Golsby was arrested early Saturday and charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the slaying of Reagan Tokes.

