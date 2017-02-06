Prosecutor: Ohio inmate slain while r...

Prosecutor: Ohio inmate slain while riding in transport van

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows David Johnson, who received an eight-year sentence for sexual battery. The Ross County, Ohio, Coroner's Office identified Johnson as the inmate fatally strangled Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, while riding in a transport van to the Ross County Correctional Institution with other prisoners and guards, after Johnson had been taken to Columbus, Ohio, for medical treatment, according to Ross County Prosecutor Matthew Schmidt.

