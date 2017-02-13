Proposed I-73 through northwest Ohio ...

Proposed I-73 through northwest Ohio could have new life

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

For those who have driven from the Toledo-area down to Columbus, they know there is not a quick way to get through the Columbus suburbs. In 1989, a six-state coalition was formed to lobby for the construction of I-73 that would connect Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 1 hr cherry on top 85
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... 1 hr Julia 48
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Sun Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Sun Ronald 8
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... Feb 11 every troll here ... 1
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Feb 9 spytheweb 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC