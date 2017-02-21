Proposal to drop Ohio front license plate requirement fails
A proposal to drop the requirement that Ohio motorists have a front license plate on their vehicles failed to make it out of a state House committee. Democratic state Rep. Alicia Reece had pushed for the change that wasn't approved Thursday by the House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation.
