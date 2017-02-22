Property taxes hurting family farmersFarm Bureau representatives meet ...
COLUMBUS Ohio Farm Bureau members recently made their case for property tax relief during testimony before the Ohio Senate Ways and Means Committee. In addition, Farm Bureau leaders met with Ohio House members as the representatives continue to explore pathways forward for Current Agricultural Use Value reform.
