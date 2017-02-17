Press finalist for two Ohio AP awards -
The Madison Press has been named a finalist in two categories of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors' 2016 newspaper competition. The specific selections entered were: "Building an online fitness revolution," a profile on Elite FTS in London; "Madison Health plans expansion," about the hospital's announcement of its multi-million dollar project; "Millennials in the workplace," coverage of a chamber of commerce discussion on the challenges of hiring the generation; and "Lovejoy's struggling to stay open," an honest account of the Plain City grocery's store fight to remain in business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|6 hr
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Sun
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Sat
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Sat
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|Feb 18
|west coast
|1
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Feb 16
|Old School the First
|124
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC