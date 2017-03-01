President Trump offers a few hints that could affect Ohio, with details to come later
Few Ohioans might argue with the notion of a strong defense. President Donald Trump's proposed increase in defense spending -- "one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history," he said -- could be particularly popular around Dayton and Greene County, where Wright Patterson Air Force Base keeps the economy humming -- and where Trump enjoyed nearly 60 percent voter support in the November election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters give speech an A: He 'stepped up h...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|5
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC