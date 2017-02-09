Police: Ohio college student was shot...

Police: Ohio college student was shot to death

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Protesters block newly-installed education secretary Betsy DeVos from entering the first school she tries to visit, forcing her to sneak in via a side entrance No point in shoveling out yet! ANOTHER storm is set to hit the Northeast - just three days after the whiteout that dropped two feet of snow on the region Trailer for 'racist' Netflix series Dear White People 'gets a million dislikes in just ONE day' - and sparks customer revolt Now-paralyzed man admits to 2002 rape after DNA kit match but gets a suspended sentence because he's already in a nursing home 'It's truly a miracle': Family rejoice as Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie, 8, LEAVES hospital six days after girl almost died after flipping ATV into a pond Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for trying to smuggle two illegal immigrants from Mexico in exchange for $1,500 EXCLUSIVE: Child sex abuse victim who sued Netflix for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 56 min nickie 45
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... 9 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Thu spytheweb 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC