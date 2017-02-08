Ohio's U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is GOP targ...

Ohio's U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is GOP target in 2018 election

Read more: Cleveland.com

You might think Ohio Republicans would be satisfied with a 3-1 majority in U.S. House of Representatives seats after a partisan redistricting process in 2011 helped them stack the deck against Democrats. But Columbus-area Republican Rep. Steve Stivers , the newly elected chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is targeting the Niles-area district of Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan as one of 36 seats nationally that could switch from blue to red.

