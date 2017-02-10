Ohio zooa s polar bear moves to Chicago to find romance
The Toledo Zoo says its 21-year-old female bear named Nan has been moved to the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago to see if she will breed with the zoo's male bear. Nan moved into her new home this week where she's separated by a fence from her potential mate named Hudson.
