Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit opens Saturday

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Jimmy Solo provided live acoustic guitar and rich vocals at the free, public opening party of the Ohio Watercolor Exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center on Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m. Works such as this watercolor by Fred Graff, Ohio Watercolor Society artist, will be on display at the Wassenberg Art Center beginning Feb. 11 -March 5. The Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit opened Saturday with a free afternoon party. This tradition continues from some of the most colorful and accomplished watercolor artists in Ohio and the states surrounding.

