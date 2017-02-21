Ohio Think Tank Presents Census Data ...

Ohio Think Tank Presents Census Data to Lawmakers

13 hrs ago

The Center for Community Solutions is showing Ohio lawmakers census data in a new way, by breaking it down by Senate and House districts. A statewide think tank that studies health, education and economic issues is presenting data on Ohioans in a new way - taking it directly to state lawmakers.

