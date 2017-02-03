Ohio school recovers Holocaust surviv...

Ohio school recovers Holocaust survivorsa recorded melodies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Wire recordings of Holocaust survivors singing melodies at a refugee camp in France in 1946 have been heard for the first time in decades, thanks to university employees in Ohio who pieced together a device to listen to them. The University of Akron says the six songs were sung by survivors in Henonville, France, for Dr. David Boder, a psychologist who was among the first people to record Holocaust survivors telling their stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC