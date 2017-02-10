Ohio Revisits 'Right to Work' With More Support From a More Republican Legistlature
In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and membership for public employees. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest so-called "right to work" effort, and on its chances of passing this time.
