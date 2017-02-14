Ohio police probe shots fired at vehi...

Ohio police probe shots fired at vehicles in I-275 area

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Forest Park police say no injuries were reported, but two vehicles were shot at. Officers were first called to Hamilton Avenue just off Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning after a woman said a shot was fired at her from a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 40 min Old School the First 116
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... 3 hr Deport Sassy 53
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... 19 hr They cannot kill ... 1
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Feb 12 Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Feb 12 Ronald 8
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... Feb 11 every troll here ... 1
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,892,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC