Ohio police probe shots fired at vehicles in I-275 area
Forest Park police say no injuries were reported, but two vehicles were shot at. Officers were first called to Hamilton Avenue just off Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning after a woman said a shot was fired at her from a car.
