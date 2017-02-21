Ohio police officer fatally shot in 2015 gets memorial chair
A Cincinnati police officer shot and killed in 2015 after he responded to reports of a man with a gun will have a permanent spot in his police district's roll call. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Cincinnati police chaplain John Keuffer unveiled a memorial chair on Friday that will hold Sonny Kim's spot in a roll call room.
