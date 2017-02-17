Ohio officials shut down Barlow rest area
About a half mile west of the township's blinking light at Ohio 550, the Barlow roadside park and rest area is no longer open to the public. The primitive rest stop, which consisted of a few picnic tables, grills, drinking fountain and a restroom, now sits bare of tables with the doors to the facilities locked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|4 hr
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|6 hr
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|6 hr
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|23 hr
|west coast
|1
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Thu
|Old School the First
|124
|House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena...
|Feb 16
|SirPrize
|11
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|Feb 16
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC