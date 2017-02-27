Ohio officers tasked with keeping rac...

Ohio officers tasked with keeping race, gender data

A state-certification process will require that all Ohio police departments for the first time collect data on the race and gender of people they pull over in traffic stops or take aside for questioning, in an effort to reduce potential police bias against suspects. Many large departments already collect such data, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which publishes annual numbers on its website.

