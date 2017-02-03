Ohio museuma s Lego exhibit features staff-built displays
A significant portion of the new Legos exhibit at Cleveland's Great Lakes Science Center was designed and built by museum staff. The Plain Dealer reports the "Build It!" exhibit that opened Saturday features components on loan from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and six hands-on, interactive exhibits made locally.
