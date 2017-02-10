Ohio man who fled to Canada admits to killing wife in 2012
An Ohio man who fled to his native Canada after his wife was found dead on their porch in 2012 has admitted to killing her. Kyle Sheppard pleaded guilty to a charge of murder Thursday in Toledo and was sentenced to life in prison.
