Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad
This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio, shows Michael A. D'Amico of Kettering, Ohio. The Montgomery County, Ohio, prosecutor's office says D'Amico has been charged in the Feb. 2, 2017, stabbings of his two sons and his father, after Kettering police found boys 8 and 11 and a 72-year-old man with stab wounds, and said D'Amico had self-inflicted knife wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|1 hr
|Think about it
|56
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|7
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|16 hr
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC