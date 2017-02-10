Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad

This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio, shows Michael A. D'Amico of Kettering, Ohio. The Montgomery County, Ohio, prosecutor's office says D'Amico has been charged in the Feb. 2, 2017, stabbings of his two sons and his father, after Kettering police found boys 8 and 11 and a 72-year-old man with stab wounds, and said D'Amico had self-inflicted knife wounds.

