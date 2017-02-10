Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his...

Ohio man indicted in stabbings of his sons, dad

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Review

This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio, shows Michael A. D'Amico of Kettering, Ohio. The Montgomery County, Ohio, prosecutor's office says D'Amico has been charged in the Feb. 2, 2017, stabbings of his two sons and his father, after Kettering police found boys 8 and 11 and a 72-year-old man with stab wounds, and said D'Amico had self-inflicted knife wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 1 hr Think about it 56
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label 2 hr Reality Speaks 7
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... 16 hr every troll here ... 1
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Feb 9 spytheweb 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC