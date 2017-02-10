Ohio lawmakers offer Donald Trump uns...

Ohio lawmakers offer Donald Trump unsolicited advice for meeting with Japan's prime minister

Cleveland.com

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Ohio members of Congress are eager to offer him unsolicited advice. On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown sent a letter that urged Trump to address trade barriers that disadvantage Ohio automakers.

