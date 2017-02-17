Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending the Sa...

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending the Sales Tax on Feminine Hygiene Products

In 2016, the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found women pay more than men for similar products about half the time. Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they say would save consumers about $4 million a year.

